Age 88, of St. Paul Passed away on February 8, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Proud son of Joseph and Rose. Preceded by sister, June Stein; and brother, Robert. Survived by wife of 52 years, Mary Pat (nee Greeley); daughters, Ann (Jeff Holsworth) and Elizabeth; and brother, William (Rosemarie). Founder and CEO of ABF Display/ Nimlok MN. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Rotarian. Jerry was devoted to his family. He loved life, music, and all of God's creatures. His beautiful voice and laughter "like a big hug" will be forever in our hearts. Visitation on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4–8PM at O'Halloran & Murphy (575 S Snelling Ave, St Paul, 651-698-0796). Funeral will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S Albert St., St. Paul at 11AM, with a visitation one hour prior and luncheon to follow. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020