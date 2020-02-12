Home

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
515 S Albert St.
St. Paul, MN
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
515 S Albert St.
St. Paul, MN
Jerol F. FLECK

Jerol F. FLECK Obituary
Age 88, of St. Paul Passed away on February 8, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Proud son of Joseph and Rose. Preceded by sister, June Stein; and brother, Robert. Survived by wife of 52 years, Mary Pat (nee Greeley); daughters, Ann (Jeff Holsworth) and Elizabeth; and brother, William (Rosemarie). Founder and CEO of ABF Display/ Nimlok MN. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Rotarian. Jerry was devoted to his family. He loved life, music, and all of God's creatures. His beautiful voice and laughter "like a big hug" will be forever in our hearts. Visitation on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4–8PM at O'Halloran & Murphy (575 S Snelling Ave, St Paul, 651-698-0796). Funeral will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S Albert St., St. Paul at 11AM, with a visitation one hour prior and luncheon to follow. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020
