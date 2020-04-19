Age 69, of East St. Paul Passed away April 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Alfred & Dorothy; and brother Scott. Survived by children Laura Carey-Stafki, Christina Casanova, Jason Abbott, Jennifer Whiteman, Joy Abbott, Jordan Abbott and Steven; three grandchildren including Joshua Marberry; and siblings Alfred Jr. (Donna), James, Janice (Ray Jr.) Richardson, Dorothy (John) Wallner and Gregory. A private family memorial will be planned. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.