Age 71, of Cottage Grove Jerry p assed on Wednesday in his home, surrounded by family, his son Matt, his long-time girlfriend and best friend She, and his "furry" kids, Maggie (black lab), and Orca and Doc, his two cats (but he hated cats)! He graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in 1966 and worked for West Publishing from 1966 until he retired in 1995. Loving father of Matt, Missy and Michelle, proud grandfather to Alyssa, Ben, Addy and Beau and loving boyfriend of She (Sheila Talcott). Brother of sister Pat (Tom Bourgoin), and Jim (proceeded). Jim and Jerry were a "Jake and Elwood". In their prime they were inseparable whether it was hunting or fishing, to see what trouble they could get into. He wrote his own rules, fought authority and paved his own way, was stubborn and an outlaw. If he thought your were wrong, he would tell you - he didn't mince words or candy-coat anything. "Colorful" language was just part of his everyday dialog - if were easily offended, he didn't really give a shit. He loved to hunt and fish - the stories of going down to the Kinni to trout fish were always amazing, no matter how many times you heard them. He despised fake people or gatherings, the ones he felt "obligated" to attend, so in lieu of a service, we will be hosting a "Hoopla" Event where folks can come, laugh and share stories. Details TBD, but if you would like to be notified, call 651-459-0715. "Hi Ogie. Buy you a soda after the game?" - Jerry quoting "Slap Shot"

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.