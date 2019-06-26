Home

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
St. John's Abbey
Collegeville, MN
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:30 PM
Abbey church
Reverend Father Jerome COLLER O.S.B

Age 90, of St. John's Abbey, Collegeville, MN died June 22, 2019. Born in St. Paul, MN, to Helen (Kretz) and Walter Coller, Father Jerome attended St. Luke's grade school and St. Thomas Academy. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Minnesota and his doctorate from Cornell University. While teaching music at St. John's University, he also assisted local parishes, especially St. Clement's in Minneapolis. Always the kind priest, he'll also be remembered for his compositions, pianistic talent, intellectual prowess, artistic flair and wit. On June 6, 2019, Father Jerome celebrated 60 years in the priesthood. Father Jerome is survived by his Benedictine community, his sister Mary Helen Trisko, and many nieces and nephews. His brother, Richard, preceded him death. Visitation at St. John's Abbey, Collegeville, MN, Thursday, June 27 at 7:00pm. Mass at the Abbey church on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 3:30pm. Interment at the St. John's cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 26, 2019
