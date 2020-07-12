Age 65 of Le Sueur Formerly South St. Paul Died July 7, 2020. Memorial services Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the services. Interment, Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Koldenfuneralhome.com
Scott was born on 1/61954, to Jerome & Joanne (King) Dahms in South St. Paul. He grew up in the South St. Paul area. He served in the United States Marine Corp. He is survived by his wife Lillian; son, Jason (Jacqui) Dahms, Chisago City, MN; sister, Liz (Mike) Norston, South St. Paul, MN; step-mother, Joyce Dahms.