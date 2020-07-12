1/1
Jerome "Scott" DAHMS
Age 65 of Le Sueur Formerly South St. Paul Died July 7, 2020. Memorial services Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the services. Interment, Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Koldenfuneralhome.com Scott was born on 1/61954, to Jerome & Joanne (King) Dahms in South St. Paul. He grew up in the South St. Paul area. He served in the United States Marine Corp. He is survived by his wife Lillian; son, Jason (Jacqui) Dahms, Chisago City, MN; sister, Liz (Mike) Norston, South St. Paul, MN; step-mother, Joyce Dahms.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kolden Funeral Home - Le Sueur
JUL
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Kolden Funeral Home - Le Sueur
Funeral services provided by
Kolden Funeral Home - Le Sueur
529 Turril Street
Le Sueur, MN 56058
(507) 665-2226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
