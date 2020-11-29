1/1
Jerome Dominic CIRESI
Jerome Dominic Ciresi, age 82, of Rosemount, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 surrounded by his three sons. He was born on August 5, 1938 in St. Paul, MN to Selena and Samuel Ciresi. He graduated from Saint Thomas Military Academy in 1956. Jerry married the love of his life, Barbara Birch, on July 11, 1964. They spent the next 54 years together serving as an inspiration to others. Jerry attended William Mitchell College of Law and had a successful law practice in St. Paul for 30 years. In 1994, he answered a call to serve others and was ordained a deacon in the Catholic Church. For the next 20+ years, this became a second career and a labor of love. He touched the lives of countless people, first at St. Odilia Catholic Church in Shoreview and then at Church of the Assumption in St. Paul. Jerry and Barb spent countless hours caring for others through hospice care, baptisms, marriage preparation, visiting the sick and those incarcerated, and other works of mercy. Jerry's passions included traveling the world with Barb, going to the lake, hunting and fishing with family, and golfing with friends. He was a kind, compassionate, and caring person who loved life and people. He was quick to forgive and very inclusive of others regardless of background or position. He had a strong faith and a spirituality of gratitude for everything in the universe. Jerry is survived by his sons, Dave (Mary), Kevin (Candice) and Todd (Kim); grandchildren Rachel, Ryan, Andrew, Elizabeth, Rory, Rob, Logan, Alex and Aaron; his two siblings Anna and Mike and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. There will be a private family funeral mass at Church of the Assumption on December 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for summer 2021. Funeral livestream link can be found on Jerry's obituary at www.willwerscheid.com and will be live at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Church of the Assumption or Joseph's Coat.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
