Age 79 of Shoreview Went to be with Jesus September 11, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joan; children, John (Sandy), Janel; grandchildren, Jason, Alyssa, Jennifer, Max and Will; great-grandson, Kai; siblings, Kathy (Jerry LeMay) Burke, Greg and Jeff; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Katie. Jerry was a long-time volunteer at his church. He retired after a career in auto parts but really enjoyed his later years of delivering flowers. Jerry loved to tease people and never lost his sense of humor. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM (visitation begins at 9AM) Saturday, September 19 at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Live streaming of the Mass at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnGngY2PshVKdCVydxoWKg
Burial in St. Odilia Prayer Garden. Memorials to St. Odilia Endowment Fund or Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute.