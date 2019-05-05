|
Age 78, passed away suddenly and painlessly of heart failure on Monday, April 15, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL, where he wintered with his wife Linda Scott- Halverson. Jerry was a Dean, Vice President and Senior Faculty at Capella Univ., 1998- present, and served as Dean of New College, Univ. of St. Thomas, 1982-1998. Jerome is survived by Linda Scott-Halverson, his wife of over 25 years; daughter Sara Halverson; stepdaughters Sarah and Laura Scott; stepson Mark Carey (Carrie); step-granddaughters Josie and Izzy Carey; former wife, Linda Carey Halverson; brother Steve (Theresa) Halverson; and sisters Sharon Brown, Theresa Miller, Mary Finch, Naomi Mohammed; and many nieces and nephews whom, as Uncle Butch, he loved and supported on their journeys. He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd E. Halverson and Dorothy Chartier Halverson and his step-grandson, Zack Carey. A lifelong learner, educator, mentor, and visionary, Jerome was educated and taught as a Christian Brother 1955-1970. He earned a B.A. in English and Religion, St. Mary's College, Winona; two Masters, in Theology and Counseling, St. Louis Univ; and a Ph.D. in Higher Education, Michigan State Univ. Jerome was Asst. Superintendent of the American School Foundation of Monterrey, Mexico, from 1970-1973. He was Asst. Professor and Regional Director of Lifelong Education Programs and Asst. to the Director of the Mott Institute for Community Improvement at Michigan State Univ. He returned to MN in 1982 to serve as Dean of New College at the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul for 16 years. From 1998 until his death, Jerome held multiple roles at Capella University, serving as the founding Dean of the School of Undergraduate Studies, Vice President for Academic Quality, Senior Professor for leadership courses, and doctoral mentor. Jerry made a difference in people's professional, personal, and spiritual lives. His life was about relationships, integrity, serving others, loving kindness, compassion and forgiveness. When you spoke with Jerry, you were the only one in the room. He loved life, people, animals, fishing, reading and humor. He was a caring and committed husband, father, brother, son, friend, educator, and a mentor to many more. A celebration of Jerry's life will be Friday, May 31, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Community, 4537 3rd Ave. S, Minneapolis, MN 55419; 2PM Visitation, 3PM Service, 4PM Gathering. Arrangements by Gallaher American Family Funeral Home www.gallaheramericanfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019