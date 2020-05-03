Age 84 Died April 21, 2020 Survived by wife Barbara; children Michael (Nancy), Gretchen (Dave); grandchildren Alex, Kayden, Marshall; brother Gene (Barbara); sister Catherine; brother-in-law Tom (Teresa); nieces and nephews. Jerry was a happy man with a beautiful outlook on life. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Memorial service pending. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.