Jerome G. "Jerry" BOVY
Age 84 Died April 21, 2020 Survived by wife Barbara; children Michael (Nancy), Gretchen (Dave); grandchildren Alex, Kayden, Marshall; brother Gene (Barbara); sister Catherine; brother-in-law Tom (Teresa); nieces and nephews. Jerry was a happy man with a beautiful outlook on life. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Memorial service pending. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
