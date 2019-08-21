Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
886 N. Shore Dr.
Forest Lake, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
886 N. Shore Dr.
Forest Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome REUBEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Hill REUBEN


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Hill REUBEN Obituary
Age 96, of Arden Hills Formerly of Forest Lake Passed away on August 19, 2019 at Johanna Shores Presbyterian Home in Arden Hills, Minnesota. Reuben was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, and son, Jerome. He was born March 28, 1923 in Jackson County, MN and will be dearly missed by his wife of 68 years, Mildred; daughters, Lesley (Ronald) Heil, Carol Hill; son, Eric Hill; and grandchildren, Ronald Heil III and Sarah Heil; sister-in-law, Mary Jahnz; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Reuben was an avid storyteller, especially of his time in the service during WWII where he served with the 8th Army Air Force. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Friday, August 23rd with visitation one hour prior to the service at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 N. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now