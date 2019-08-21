|
|
Age 96, of Arden Hills Formerly of Forest Lake Passed away on August 19, 2019 at Johanna Shores Presbyterian Home in Arden Hills, Minnesota. Reuben was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, and son, Jerome. He was born March 28, 1923 in Jackson County, MN and will be dearly missed by his wife of 68 years, Mildred; daughters, Lesley (Ronald) Heil, Carol Hill; son, Eric Hill; and grandchildren, Ronald Heil III and Sarah Heil; sister-in-law, Mary Jahnz; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Reuben was an avid storyteller, especially of his time in the service during WWII where he served with the 8th Army Air Force. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Friday, August 23rd with visitation one hour prior to the service at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 N. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 21, 2019