More Obituaries for Jerome LARDANI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome J. LARDANI

Jerome J. LARDANI Obituary
It is great sadness we announce the passing of Jerome (Big Boy) Joseph Lardani on December 16, 2019. at the age of 83. Survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Judith; loving children, Nick (Crystal); John (Kathy); Mary (Deshante); Jerry (Schele); and Jim; 21 grand children; 15 great-grandchildren; loving relatives and friends. Korean War Veteran serving in the USMCR III (1953-1955). Jerome was a hardworking master of his trade building a successful Drywall & Plastering business. An avid fisherman, enjoyed gardening, watching football, and spending time with family and friends. Jerome was adored and loved by so many people and will be missed dearly. Graveside Service with Military Honors 10:45 a.m. Thursday, January 2 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Assembly Lane #4. A celebration of life will follow at Joseph's Grill, 140 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul starting at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
