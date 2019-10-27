Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Jerome Jon "Jerry" ST. JACQUE

Age 79 of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 24, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Leo & Monica; sister, Judy Becker. Survived by loving wife of 54 years, Sunday "Sandy"; daughter, Anita; sons, Steve & Sean; grandchildren, Alexandra, Taylor, Samantha, Sydney & Sawyer; great-granddaughter, Lydia; siblings, James, Jean (Jim) Rowan & Leo Jr. (Carole). A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held from 3-6 PM Friday, November 1st, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
