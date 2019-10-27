|
|
Age 79 of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 24, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Leo & Monica; sister, Judy Becker. Survived by loving wife of 54 years, Sunday "Sandy"; daughter, Anita; sons, Steve & Sean; grandchildren, Alexandra, Taylor, Samantha, Sydney & Sawyer; great-granddaughter, Lydia; siblings, James, Jean (Jim) Rowan & Leo Jr. (Carole). A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held from 3-6 PM Friday, November 1st, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019