Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jerome "Jerry" LEMMER

Jerome "Jerry" LEMMER Obituary
Age 75 of Oakdale Passed away October 31, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Nicholas & Bernadette; sister Joan; brothers Roger & James; wife Lucinda "Cindy". Survived by daughter Jennifer (Justin) Rivera; grandchildren Jaden, Jacob, Jordan; sisters Barbra (Keith) Nestingen, Nicolette Richmond & Kim Asby. Member of the MN Blues Society. Loved fishing, spending time at the cabin in Ely, listening to music & dancing. Memorial Gathering Saturday (11/16) from 12-2 PM, with Time of Sharing 1:00 PM, at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the MN Blues Society or the . 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
