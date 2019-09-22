Home

POWERED BY

Jerome Michael McCOLLOR

Jerome Michael McCOLLOR Obituary
Preceded in death by wife, Madeline; son, David; parents, Helen and Wallace. Survived by Lori, Louis (Judy), Cary (Carrie Ann); grand children, Katherine (Lewis) Dumer, Kylie, Derek, Sydney, Connor and 4 great-grandchildren; friends of Bill W. and many other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Mary of the Lake Loaves and Fishes. Mass of Christian Burial, 3PM on Thursday, September 26th at St. Mary of the Lake, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
