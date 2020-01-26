|
|
Of New Brighton Died peacefully on January 24th, 2020 at age 92. He is survived by wife, Ellen; children, Peggy, James (Kelly) and Mark (Barbara); grandchildren, Kayla, Laura and Michael. He was preceded in death by first wife, Leona and daughter, Nancy. Retired from the City of St. Anthony Public Works Department. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, January 30th at 10:30am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave NW, New Brighton, with a visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Fairview Hospice staff and Cherrywood Pointe staff for his care. www.Washburn-McReavy.com New Brighton Chapel 651-636-9821
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020