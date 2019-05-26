Home

Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. John Neumann
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. John Neumann
4030 Pilot Knob Rd
Eagan, MN
View Map
Jerome Peter MURRAY Obituary
Age 76, of Eagan, MN. Passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born April 6, 1943 in St. Paul to Frank and Rose (nee Fellenz) Murray. Jerome is survived by his wife, Rosemary Lentsch-Murray; son, Nial; his mother, Rebecca Murray-Nelson; children, Stephen (Bryanna) and son Davin, Jacquelyn, Robert (Amy) and daughter Zoë; brother, Timothy Murray; sisters, Josephine (Dennis) Forsberg and Mary (Richard) Nadolski; sister in-law, Susan Murray; many nieces, nephews, and best friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and James; and favorite aunt, Alice. Jerome was loyal, generous, caring and a friend to all. He served his country as US Army: LTC; RN at St. Joseph and St. John Hospitals. Jerry will be forever loved and treasured. A Gathering of Family and Friends is scheduled 4-7 PM, Tuesday, May 28, at Klecatsky and Sons Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Point, Eagan, and 10-11 AM prior to the 11 AM Memorial Mass, Wednesday, May 29 at the Church of St. John Neumann, 4030 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan. A private inurnment will be held at a date later at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Memorials are preferred to Fraser Autism Services www.fraser.org. or Ronald McDonald House (RMCH, Upper Midwest) www.rmhc.org. (651) 454-9488 www.Klecatskys.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
