Friend of Bill W. for 43 years Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 7, 2019, age 83. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; children, Patrick (Marnique) Puhalla and Denise (Douglas) DeMulling; grandchildren, Mitchell (Jonie) Otterson, Nick DeMulling, Cayla (Billy) Richards, Jackson and Alyssa Puhalla; great-grandchildren, Delilah, Mitchell Jr., and Dorothy Otterson. Jerry's treasure in life was his family. Celebration of Life Sunday, June 30, 4 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Visitation 2-4 P.M. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019