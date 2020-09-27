1/
Jerome R. "Jerry" DONLIN
Age 94 Died on September 18, 2020 from heart disease. Preceded in death by loving wife, Donna. Survived by son, Dr. George Jay and wife, Joan. Nieces Kathleen Cleary, Katie Donlin, Anna Donlin, Ellen Mandeville, Casey Donlin. Nephews Edward Cleary, Clancy Donlin, John Donlin, Jeff Donlin. Jerry was active for many years with The St. Paul Civic Opera Theater and at the St. Paul University Club and belonged to Actor's Equity. He was lead lector at Lumen Christi Catholic Community. Jerry will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Donna and because of Covid 19, in a private family memorial. Donations are preferred to Lumen Christi Catholic Community.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
