Age 72, of Ellsworth, WI Passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home. He was born March 22, 1947 in Stevens Point, WI to Glenn and Florence Hoffman. Jerome is survived by his wife Velma; children John (Shawn) Hoffman, Diana (Doug) Pennock, Peggy Slogar; 11 grand children; 5 great-grandchildren; he is further survived by sisters-in-law, Joan and Barb as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Tom; sister-in-law Donna; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Luther Memorial Church, 420 S. 4th St., River Falls, WI. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, March 6, 2020 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 420 First St., Plum City, WI. A visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service on Friday. Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family www.cremationsociety-wi.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2020