Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. CECILIA
2357 Bayless Place
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. CECILIA
2357 Bayless Place
St. Paul, MN
More Obituaries for Jerome RONGITSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome "Jerry" RONGITSCH

Jerome "Jerry" RONGITSCH Obituary
Age 91, of Burnsville Died on January 22, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter Diane and wife Joan. Survived by children Nancy (Dick) Simmons, Cheryl (Al) Rohs, Cindy (C. Daniel) Smith, Tim (Alison), Jayne (Doug) Latreille; grandchildren Kristen (Mat) Ingle, Lindsay Simmons (Ryan Kramme), Melissa (Scott) Zuehlke, Kelsey (Clint) Spohn, Eric Smith, Katherine (Patrick) Staub, Brittany Smith (David Perry), Tyler (Angie) Rongitsch, Hannah Rongitsch (Dan Barnard), Tommy Rongitsch (Meghan O'Brien), Luke Rongitsch, Juliana, Anna and Lola Latreille; great-grandchildren Ethan, Connor, Tucker, Amelia and Everett; brother Robert (Marlys) Rongitsch and many other loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Monday, January 27 at the CHURCH OF ST. CECILIA, 2357 Bayless Place, St. Paul. Visitation at church 1 ½ hours prior to the Mass. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
