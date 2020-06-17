Age 63, of St. Paul Beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandfather "papa," coach, friend, and devout Catholic, passed away unexpectedly June 15, 2020. Jerry grew up on Summit Avenue in St. Paul alongside seven brothers. After attending St. Mark's grade school and Cretin High School, Jerry went on to the University of Minnesota where he excelled under a baseball scholarship. Following graduation Jerry had brief stints in Columbus, Ohio, where he worked and practiced golf at Scioto Country Club, and also on Sanibel Island in Florida, where he lived with a close friend. Ultimately, Jerry couldn't get his high school sweetheart out of his mind, and he moved back to St. Paul and promptly asked Teresa to be his wife. After starting out in St. Paul's Nativity Parish, Jerry moved the family to the West St. Paul and Mendota Heights area, where he and his family have been parishioners at St. Joseph's for 30 years. Jerry was an expert in the Mortgage Banking industry and helped many family members and friends purchase their first homes where so many of their own memories were made. An extraordinarily talented athlete, Jerry's passions were rooted deep in sports, especially in baseball and in golf, where he had many accomplishments including a hole in one, and the carding of a great round at Pebble Beach. While he spent countless hours on those sports, and on coaching his kids, he had two real focuses in his life: his rock-solid faith, followed closely by his family. He took great joy in babies, and had an incredible love and bond with his two grandchildren, Jack and Grace. Jerry sacrificed much to ensure Catholic educations, vacations, sporting events, and fun for his wife and children. Jerry was loved and admired by all who knew him. He was a role model for role models. Preceded in death by his father, William Boland, and survived by his wife Teresa, son Jerry Jr. (Jeanna), son Mark (Kelly), son William, daughter Sally, mother Sally, brothers Jack, Joe (Kathy), Jim (Laurie), Mark (Amy), Paul (Missy), Billy (Andrea), Tom (Kate), and grandchildren Jack and Grace. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, June 19th at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Visitation 2 hours prior to the Mass at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Discalced Carmelites of Our Lady of Divine Providence, Lake Elmo, Minnesota, or the Church of St. Joseph. 651-457-6200











