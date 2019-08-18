|
|
Age 85, of Roseville Professor Emeritus of University of MN Died Thursday, August 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. His research and teaching focused on price and marketing policies in the US and developing countries. Jerome was born on August 9, 1933 to Orval and Gladys (Falk) Hammond of Lisbon, ND. Survived by wife, of 62 years, Marie, children, Daniel (Patricia) of Guatemala, Douglas of China and Tricia of Scottsdale, AZ, grand-children, Jennifer, Sophia, Maxwell, Jackson and Christopher, brother, Darrell (Arlene), sister, Jan, nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. He will be greatly missed by all. Services pending.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019