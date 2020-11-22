Age 88 ~ Of Woodbury On November 14th, 2020 Jerry was embraced by God, once again holding wife, Judy's hand, joining Kate, parents Herman and Emma, and step-mother Lorraine. Still of this world are loving children, Jeff, Paul (Kelli), Steven (Cheryl), and Susan (Andy). Jerry adored his grandchildren, Corey (Paris), Darin (Kate), Jordyn (Emily), Shelby (Juan), Kayla, Samantha, Rachel, and Bethany. He was further blessed with great-grandchildren, DJ, Chloe, Lyla, Michael, and Frances. There will be a private interment at Fort Snelling, with a Celebration and Honors at a later date. The family suggests a Memoriam to Wounded Warriors
or Courage Kenny.