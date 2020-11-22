1/
Dr. Jerome Walter KAUFER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88 ~ Of Woodbury On November 14th, 2020 Jerry was embraced by God, once again holding wife, Judy's hand, joining Kate, parents Herman and Emma, and step-mother Lorraine. Still of this world are loving children, Jeff, Paul (Kelli), Steven (Cheryl), and Susan (Andy). Jerry adored his grandchildren, Corey (Paris), Darin (Kate), Jordyn (Emily), Shelby (Juan), Kayla, Samantha, Rachel, and Bethany. He was further blessed with great-grandchildren, DJ, Chloe, Lyla, Michael, and Frances. There will be a private interment at Fort Snelling, with a Celebration and Honors at a later date. The family suggests a Memoriam to Wounded Warriors or Courage Kenny.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved