Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mahn Family Funeral Home
602 Plum Street
Red Wing, MN 55066
(651) 388-3343
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mahn Family Funeral Home
602 Plum Street
Red Wing, MN 55066
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
Red Wing, MN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
the Church of St. Joseph
Red Wing, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome WEIGENANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome "Jerry" WEIGENANT


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome "Jerry" WEIGENANT Obituary
Age 92, of Red Wing Died Oct. 17, 2019 Born May 27, 1927, in Chaska, he graduated from St. Thomas Military Academy as well as the College of St. Thomas. He was a US Navy Veteran and worked as a Juvenile Probation Officer in Wabash and Goodhue Counties. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary (nee: King) Weigenant of Red Wing; 4 children, Mark (Sue) of Hager City, WI, Anne (Brian) Nelson of Coon Rapids, Paul (Debbie) of Denton, TX and Jane (Charles) Pardi of Baton Rouge, LA; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Mass of resurrection will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Church of St. Joseph, Red Wing. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 7, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and 1 hr. prior to service. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now