|
|
Age 92, of Red Wing Died Oct. 17, 2019 Born May 27, 1927, in Chaska, he graduated from St. Thomas Military Academy as well as the College of St. Thomas. He was a US Navy Veteran and worked as a Juvenile Probation Officer in Wabash and Goodhue Counties. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary (nee: King) Weigenant of Red Wing; 4 children, Mark (Sue) of Hager City, WI, Anne (Brian) Nelson of Coon Rapids, Paul (Debbie) of Denton, TX and Jane (Charles) Pardi of Baton Rouge, LA; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Mass of resurrection will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Church of St. Joseph, Red Wing. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 7, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and 1 hr. prior to service. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019