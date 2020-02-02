|
Born in St. Paul, Minnesota on December 31, 1936 to Ethel I. Dion and Frank J. Dion. He died on January 22, 2020 at Skyline Retirement Home Seattle, Washington of complications of Alzheimer's Disease. He had a 36 year career as a Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State. He lived and served in nine different countries and spoke many languages. He is survived by his brother Francis Richard Dion and sister-in-law Margaret Ann Dion, nieces Emily Dion Villa, Marie Dion Cochran, nephews Frank J. Dion, David L. Dion and many lifelong friends. Memorials may be sent to University of Minnesota Foundation, J. Mark Dion Study Abroad Endowment, P.O. Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266. A Catholic funeral mass will be held for Mark on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2 PM at St. James Cathedral, 804 9th Ave. Seattle, WA.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020