Age 86 Died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family in his Sun City Center Florida Home. He was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Olga Larson, his first wife Millie Larson and Mary Shannon Feeney. He is survived by his wife Joyce Feeney Larson and his blended family: Melissa (Larson) Johnson, Matthew Larson, Tara (Feeney) Lyman, Erin (Feeney) Brooks, Kelleen (Feeney) Dewey, and brother Bill Larson of Billings, MT, ten grand children and ever increasing number of great-grandchildren. Jerrold was born September 10, 1933 in Stanchfield, MN. He was a graduate of the University of Minnesota college of Pharmacy. While working at Carlson's Drug Store in Cambridge, MN, he returned to the University earning his Doctor of Medicine. After an internship in San Bernardino, CA and a residency at Minneapolis Veteran's Hospital he joined a group practice in St. Paul. Dr. Larson and his wife Joyce Feeney Larson opened a solo practice in Roseville, MN and after many fulfilling years retired in 2000. As ardent travelers and outdoor enthusiasts the couple enjoyed many adventures. They finally settled in Panama City Beach, FL and recently moved to Sun City Center, FL. Jerrold Larson was a type I diabetic for over 70 years and supported The American Diabetic Association. Jerrold was a confirmed humanist and self-proclaimed contrarian. Interment will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019