Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
(763) 783-1100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:45 PM
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph of the Lakes Catholic Church
171 Elm Street
Lino Lakes, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph of the Lakes Catholic Church
171 Elm Street
Lino Lakes, MN
Jerry Aaron POUNDS Obituary
Age 41 of Blaine Surrounded by his family, Jerry passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on January 21, 2020. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend and will be sadly missed by everyone he touched. Preceded in death by grandparents, Darrel & Evelyn Conn and Wilbur & Nina Pounds. Survived by beloved wife, Holly and their precious children he adored, William and Evelyn; parents, Jerry and Carol Pounds; brothers, Jeffrey (Christine), Bradley (Lynn), Terry (Shannon), Anthony (Janelle), and Chad; numerous nieces and nephews; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Blake and Kris Rehfeld; and many other relatives, friends and co-workers. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at St. Joseph of the Lakes Catholic Church (171 Elm Street, Lino Lakes, MN). Visitation 5–8 PM Friday with Parish Prayers and Time of Sharing at 6:50 PM at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy 65, Blaine) and one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment at St. Joseph of the Lakes Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to CPTA (Centerville Elementary Parent - Teacher Assoc.). www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 23, 2020
