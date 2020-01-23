|
|
Age 41 of Blaine Surrounded by his family, Jerry passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on January 21, 2020. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend and will be sadly missed by everyone he touched. Preceded in death by grandparents, Darrel & Evelyn Conn and Wilbur & Nina Pounds. Survived by beloved wife, Holly and their precious children he adored, William and Evelyn; parents, Jerry and Carol Pounds; brothers, Jeffrey (Christine), Bradley (Lynn), Terry (Shannon), Anthony (Janelle), and Chad; numerous nieces and nephews; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Blake and Kris Rehfeld; and many other relatives, friends and co-workers. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at St. Joseph of the Lakes Catholic Church (171 Elm Street, Lino Lakes, MN). Visitation 5–8 PM Friday with Parish Prayers and Time of Sharing at 6:50 PM at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy 65, Blaine) and one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment at St. Joseph of the Lakes Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to CPTA (Centerville Elementary Parent - Teacher Assoc.). www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 23, 2020