Beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother Age 50, of Woodbury Passed away July 16, 2019 after a 7 month battle with cancer. Gerry enjoyed performing on stage, with and without his daughter. Their interest began at Black Dirt Theater. He is survived by his wife, Laurie; daughter, Hannah; parents, Paul and Shelia Paulsen; sister, Cathie and Connie; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 4:30-7:30 pm at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury, MN 55125. Funeral Service Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11 am with Visitation from 10-11 am at North Heights Lutheran Church, 2701 Rice St., Roseville, MN 55113. Interment Cottage Grove Cemetery, Cottage Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019