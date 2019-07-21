Home

Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Dr.
Woodbury, MN
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Heights Lutheran Church
2701 Rice St.
Roseville, MN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
North Heights Lutheran Church
2701 Rice St.
Roseville, MN
Jerry Alan PAULSEN

Jerry Alan PAULSEN Obituary
Beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother Age 50, of Woodbury Passed away July 16, 2019 after a 7 month battle with cancer. Gerry enjoyed performing on stage, with and without his daughter. Their interest began at Black Dirt Theater. He is survived by his wife, Laurie; daughter, Hannah; parents, Paul and Shelia Paulsen; sister, Cathie and Connie; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 4:30-7:30 pm at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury, MN 55125. Funeral Service Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11 am with Visitation from 10-11 am at North Heights Lutheran Church, 2701 Rice St., Roseville, MN 55113. Interment Cottage Grove Cemetery, Cottage Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
