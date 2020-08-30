1/1
Jerry Brian GRAVES
1942 - 2020
1942 — 2020 With great sadness, the family of Jerry Graves announces his passing on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Jerry will be lovingly and forever remembered by Sherry, his wife and best friend of 57 years, daughters Caree (Don) Montague, Kim (Herb) Berscheid, Stephanie (Josh) Wacker, granddaughters Lexi, Hannah, Rachel, Frankie, and sisters Nancy Shepherd and Debbie Hanson. After a brief battle with leukemia, Jerry was able to say goodbye to his loved ones in the comfort of his home. He showed grace and strength as he prepared for his journey. He repeatedly stated, "I am not crying; I'm laughing" to family and friends. With eyes closed, he raised his right hand to God and left peacefully to meet his Savior. At his request, Celebration of Life with immediate family only.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
