Age 54, of New Richmond, WI Survived by the love of his life, Kimmy; adopted children, Efrain, Reese, Khloey, Ian; daughters, Jessica, Sammy Jo, Allison; sons, Brandon, Jack, Jon; sister, Cindy (Myron) Bailey; 4 grandchildren; and many deeply loved family, friends, and friends who became family. Preceded in death by parents, Darrel and Sharon; brother, Mark; children, Mitchell and Roxanne. Funeral service Mon. at 2:00 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Ave.) New Richmond. Visit Mon. from 12-2 pm before service. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Star Prairie. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Bakken-Young (715) 243-5252 New Richmond www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.