August 17 1945 - November 11 2019 Passed away early Monday morning after a long and hard fought battle with complicating medical conditions. Jerry leaves his daughter and care taker of 18 years Jeanette Belden, and the grandchildren he lived with, Rayshad, Mesfin, Janea, and Dechon, as well as his great-grandson Julien. He is also survived by 4 more children and 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandkids as well as his brother and 3 sisters several nieces and nephews and dear friends. He was loved and will be missed dearly. Visitation 10 am Celebration of Life 11 am November 18th 2019 at Washburn McReavy Swanson Chapel on 1600 Lowry Avenue N. Minneapolis 55411. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019