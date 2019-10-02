Home

Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home
Escorted by the Angels, took a train ride into heaven Sunday afternoon, September 29, 2019 after a three year struggle breathing from (IPF) Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Biggers Funeral Home. A reception will follow for sharing JDK stories. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Biggers Funeral Home. Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations can be made to the IPF Foundation.org, , Honor Flights, , or American Legion. Jerry was in Springfield, OH. Resided in St. Paul, MN for grade school and graduated Harding HS in 1960. He immediately began work with the Great Northern Railroad which merged with Burlington Northern RR, retiring 34 years later in Contract Administration. His career trans- ferred him and his family to Overland Park, KS for ten years and then onto Ft. Worth, in 1993. He was preceded in death by his brother Ronnie, his parents, Doyle and Glady Kirby. Survivors: Jan, wife of 42 years; father to Jeffrey (Leigh), Deborah (Justin) and Matthew (Codi); grandpa to Jessica, Megan, Jordan, Jennifer, Jack and Karl; great grandpa; uncle to many nieces and nephews, cousin, and (AKA) "Kirby" a humorous dry-witted guy, fiercely loyal to many wonderful friends--many friendships lasting 70 years.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019
