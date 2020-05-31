Of White Bear Lake Died peacefully on May 21, 2020 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lillian Flanagan; his three brothers, Bud, Dick and Ron; sister, Pat; and his daughter-in-law, Jan. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dolores; his children, Mike (Bobbie), Tom (Diane), Greg (Sue) and Kathy (Ken) Anderson; his eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. A full obituary will be published prior to his Funeral Mass. The funeral will be held at 11AM, June 29th at St. Pius Catholic Church in White Bear Lake. Social distancing practices are being requested by the family.