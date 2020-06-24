Jerry FLANAGAN

Age 92 Of White Bear Lake Died peacefully on May 21, 2020 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lillian Flanagan; his three brothers, Bud, Dick and Ron; sister, Pat; and his daughter-in-law, Jan. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dolores; children, Mike (Bobbie), Tom (Diane), Greg (Sue) and Kathy (Ken) Anderson; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; step children; step grandchildren; step great grandchildren; step great great grandchild; and brother-in-law, Tom Roy. Jerry grew up in the heart of St. Paul where he developed a lifelong relationship with a number of his neighborhood friends. It was at the Bridgeman's Ice Cream shop downtown where he met the love of his life, Dode. They married and raised four children in Roseville. He worked in the trucking industry for over 40 years, starting as a rate clerk and retiring as Vice President of Sales. What mattered most to him was his time away from work. Family, faith, friends, fun and Fish Trap Lake were the foundation of his passion for life. He not only led by example but he taught by example. If something was broken, he would fix it. If something needed to be assembled or built, he would build it, without the aid of YouTube. If someone needed help, he would be the first to volunteer his services. He loved to read, garden, fish and enjoy the beauty of their lake home. He attended hundreds of his grandchildren's games and events. He will be remembered for his strong Catholic faith and as an honest, humble, devoted and fun-loving husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa and friend. And now the angels in heaven are signing "Céad Mile Fáilte." A funeral Mass will be held at 11AM June 29th at St. Pius Catholic Church in White Bear Lake. All family and friends are invited. Social distancing practices are being requested by the family. Private interment to follow. Memorials to Our Lady Of Peace Hospice in lieu of flowers.