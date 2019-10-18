Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
MOUNT ZION TEMPLE
300 Summit Ave
St. Paul, MN
Jerry GOTLER Obituary
Of St. Paul Passed away on October 16th at age 89. He touched countless lives with his warmth, grace, adventurous spirit, and remarkable musicianship. We will always remember his Zubas, corny jokes, and sweet sweet clarinet. He was preceded in death by wife, Lois; son, Charles; brother, Paul; and son-in-law, Tim. He is survived by children, Betsy (Warren), Gary (Sue) and Robin; adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and niece; and loving companion, Joanne. Memorial service 11:00 am, SUNDAY, October 20, 2019, MOUNT ZION TEMPLE, 1300 Summit Ave., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Allina Health Hospice Foundation music therapy fund or donor's favorite charity. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2019
