Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Vannelli's by The Lake
55 S. Lake St.
Forest Lake, MN
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Vannelli's by The Lake
55 S. Lake St.
Forest Lake, MN
Jerry H. HAHN


1958 - 2019
Jerry H. HAHN Obituary
Age 61 of Danbury, WI Formerly of Forest Lake Loving Husband, Dad, Brother passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, Marlene Hahn; niece, Amy Harvey; best friend, Gary Haluptzak. Survived by wife of 36 years, Carrie; children, Andy & Leah; sisters, Pam Harvey, Chris Severson, Judy Colleen; father, Jim; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and the printing community. A Celebration of Jerry's life 12 Noon Sunday, October 13th with visitation one hour prior at Vannelli's by The Lake, 55 S. Lake St., Forest Lake. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 9, 2019
