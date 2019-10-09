|
Age 61 of Danbury, WI Formerly of Forest Lake Loving Husband, Dad, Brother passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, Marlene Hahn; niece, Amy Harvey; best friend, Gary Haluptzak. Survived by wife of 36 years, Carrie; children, Andy & Leah; sisters, Pam Harvey, Chris Severson, Judy Colleen; father, Jim; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and the printing community. A Celebration of Jerry's life 12 Noon Sunday, October 13th with visitation one hour prior at Vannelli's by The Lake, 55 S. Lake St., Forest Lake. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 9, 2019