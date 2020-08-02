1/
Jerry JUNG
Of Bella Vista, Arkansas Died on July 21, 2020. He was born on March 28, 1940 in St. Paul, Minnesota to the late Alven and Lauretta Jung. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Pat Jung; children, Leanne Lanham and husband Rick of Silver Spring, MD, Brian Jung and wife Gina of St. Paul; grandchildren, Lindsey Lanham, Danielle Lanham, Cameron Jung, Marisa Jung; and siblings, Jack Jung and Judy O'Donnell. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4 at St. Joseph's Church in West St. Paul. www.RollinsFuneral.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
