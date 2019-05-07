|
Age 78, of St. Paul Park Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Survived by daughters, Sandi Alexander-Whalen and Lauri (Bob) Marquardt; grandchildren, Alex, Adele, Jessica, Nicole, and Paige; and Doug (Donna) Kuehn and family. Jerry had a great passion for work, outdoor recreation, and helping others. Memorial Service 11:30 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 8100 Belden Blvd., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to All Saints Lutheran Church www.allsaintscg.org or Big Brothers Big Sisters of America www.bbbs.org. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on May 7, 2019