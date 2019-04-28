|
Of St. Croix Falls Died on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home at the age of 87. Preceded in death by her husband Paul and her parents, Jerry and Lucille (Geisen) Dudley and brother, Stephen. Survived by children, Robert (Paula), Madison, Wisconsin, John, Spearfish, South Dakota, Molly (Mike) Kessler, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, sister, Susan Cassidy (James) Roseville, Minnesota, nieces, Anne Maertz and Connie Maertz Kasella. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 am, Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Taylors Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, May 2 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. A private interment at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. Memorials preferred to the St. Croix Falls Library building fund or donor's choice. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019