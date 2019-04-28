Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grandstrand Funeral Home
941 State Road 35
Osceola, WI 54020
715-294-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry HAGUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lou (Dudley) HAGUE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Lou (Dudley) HAGUE Obituary
Of St. Croix Falls Died on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home at the age of 87. Preceded in death by her husband Paul and her parents, Jerry and Lucille (Geisen) Dudley and brother, Stephen. Survived by children, Robert (Paula), Madison, Wisconsin, John, Spearfish, South Dakota, Molly (Mike) Kessler, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, sister, Susan Cassidy (James) Roseville, Minnesota, nieces, Anne Maertz and Connie Maertz Kasella. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 am, Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Taylors Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, May 2 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. A private interment at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. Memorials preferred to the St. Croix Falls Library building fund or donor's choice. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now