Age 80, of Inver Grove Heights Died on July 12, 2019, surrounded by his family. Jerry married Barb in 1962, and worked for the company that came to be known as Lockheed Martin for 40 years. Preceded in death by parents Bernard and Cecilia Osiecki, in-laws Edward and Fern Watzl, and brother-in-law David Watzl. Survived by wife, Barb; brother Tom Osiecki (Bev); daughter Gayl Batchelder (Jim) and their children Cassie Merrick (Weston) and Becca (Chris Savageau); daughter Jane Cashin (Paul) and their children Lucy Gardiner (Jake, and son Henry) and Sam; daughter Jill Osiecki and her children Gus and Gabe Gleich; in-laws Edward and Charlotte Watzl, Linda and Wally Taverna, Dorothy Watzl, Jenny and Del Tonsager, Annie and Tom Wahl, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass August 24 at 10 a.m., with visitation at 9 a.m at St. Thomas Becket Church, 4455 South Robert Trail. Jerry donated his body to the University of Minnesota and will be buried next year. Memorials to Minnesota Special Hockey, Project Mambai, or St. Thomas Becket Church preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019