Age 79 Passed away on February 4, 2020 He is preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Bill Talmage, and brothers Jim and David Talmage. Survived by his best friend and dearly loved wife, Martha Talmage; daughter, Nicole Burski (Rick); grandchildren, Tyler and Drew Anderson, Eric and Grace Burski; sister, Ann Kachelmeier, and sister-in-law, Mary Talmage; many wonderful nieces and nephews. He lived life to its fullest. Special times were shared with family and friends. Memories of those times will be shared at a private celebration of life, to be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020