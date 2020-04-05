|
Joined his Savior in heaven Thursday, March 26, 2020 following hospitalization for an ankle fracture. Born in Frederick, OK on October 21, 1941. Jerry was a gifted singer, skilled chess player, avid reader, and a devoted Christian. Following discharge from the Air Force he moved to Minneapolis, MN where he met and married his wife Judith "Judy". He lived a life of service to his family, church and community as a father, choir member, deacon, board member, mentor and Sunday school teacher. His humor, kindness and unfailing love will be cherished by family and friends. He is survived by his mother Margaret "Peggy" Meaders; sister Jeanne (Edward) Wilson; brother-in-law T-Roy Carmichael; his children Laura (Tom Erickson) Hurd, Christine Meaders, Curtis (Jeanne) Meaders, Margarite (Richard) Crofford; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife Judith, father Yondell "Wayne" Meaders and sister Peggy Sue "Susie" Carmichael. A private interment was held Monday, March 30th. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Oak Hill Baptist Church or OHBC Missions preferred. Condolences can be sent via Twin Cities Cremation/The Funeral Directors, 1598 Carroll Ave., St. Paul, MN, 55104, 651-645-1233.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020