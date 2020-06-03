62, St. Paul Passed away on May 28, 2020 He is survived by his son, Nicholas; father, Nicholas; brothers, David (Jan), Ruben (Patti); sister, Gloria and numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Maria. A private family service will be held June 10. The service will also be available virtually. More details on the website. Wulff Funeral Home Signature 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 3, 2020.