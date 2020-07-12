1/1
Jessica Z. KOTTKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 46 of St. Paul, passed away July 2, 2020. Survived by Douglas, children, Joseph, Annabella, Lauren and Juliet; father, James A Bohn; brother, James K. Bohn; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by mother, Linda Bohn and brother, Andrew Bohn. A Memorial service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, July 21 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 5005 Northwest Blvd., Plymouth. With current restrictions on large gatherings, guests attending must preregister and will be required to wear a face covering. Please see the obituary on the funeral home website for more information and to rsvp. The service will also be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Memorials preferred to The Retreat, Wayzata. Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411 www.gearty-delmore.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels, Inc
3888 WEST BROADWAY
Robbinsdale, MN 55422-2208
(763) 537-4511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved