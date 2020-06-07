Loving Husband and Dad Forever Loved Heaven gained a saint on June 4, 2020. Survived by wife, Gina Maltese-Preciado; children, Sofia & Santino; parents, Jesus & Maria; siblings, Nadine (Mike) Bergstrom, Yolanda (Miguel) Uribbe, Anthony & Amanda. Jesse graduated from Irondale H.S. and Macalester College. Following graduation, he served in the Army National Guard and worked for the IRS. Services will be private, followed by interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Salvation Army. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.