July 11, 1923 - September 28, 2020 Julie passed away peacefully from natural causes, with family present. Preceded in death by parents, Daniel (Ruby) Pfremmer and Estelle Pfremme; husband Leonard; and beloved sister Lois whom she often dreamed of. Survived by children, Lois Hamilton (Bill), Buddy (Jackie Seguin), Terry, Bruce (Margaret) and Robert (Michelle Caron); loving grandchildren, Robin, Kelsey, Christine, Justin, Coleman and 5 great grandchildren. Julie had close ties to the communities of Vadnais Heights and Atlanta, Georgia. She formed close friendships in her early life when working in local real estate, Burlington Northern and the Pioneer Press. She will be fondly remembered for her keen intellect, passion for local history, ballroom dancing, poetry, photography, music, and lively wit. A gathering to celebrate Julie's life will be held at a later date.