Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Mount Zion Temple
1300 Summit Ave.
St. Paul, MN
Shiva
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
6:30 PM
Temple Israel
2323 Fremont Ave. S.
Jill Ann SILVERMAN

Jill Ann SILVERMAN Obituary
Age 60, of Minneapolis Passed away December 30, 2019 Our warrior princess lost her valiant battle with life. Preceded in death by parents, Jerome & Margery Silverman. Survived by siblings, Jack (Andrea) Silverman, Jane (Dr. Robert) Ketroser, John (Vickie) Silverman; nieces & nephews, Abby (Ben Wolfson) Silverman, Ellie Silverman, Josh Ketroser, Mollie (Dr. Ethan) Greenberg. Jill's family would like to thank all the caring staff at the Hiawatha Campus for the comfort, dignity and loving care provided. Funeral service 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Mount Zion Temple 1300 Summit Ave. St. Paul. Memorials preferred to J-HAP, or donor's choice. SHIVA: Wed. 6:30pm at Temple Israel, 2323 Fremont Ave. S., Mpls. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
