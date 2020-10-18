Age 73, of Batesville, Arkansas Died October 14, 2020. She was born May 19, 1947 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Bill and Ester (Walters) Schoenecker. Jill is survived by two sons, Troy William Tyler of St. Paul, Minnesota, Curtis Robert Rouso of Wisconsin; one daughter, Tracy Tyler of North St. Paul, Minnesota; one brother, Bill Schoenecker (Sue) of Cottage Grove, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Sarah Nicole Tyler, Cynthia May Tyler; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Robert Leo Tyler. No services are scheduled at this time.









