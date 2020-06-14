Born on Christmas Eve, 1945, Jill was a gift to the community of Inver Grove Heights until her death due to pancreatic cancer on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She served the community for 40 years as a school board member for ISD 199 and ISD 917, Rotarian, founding and executive committee member of the Inver Grove Heights B.E.S.T. Foundation, and president of the trustee committee of Old Salem Shrine. She was the recipient of numerous awards, including the 2019 Service to Others Humanitarian Award from the SSP/IGH Rotary Club. Jill began playing the organ for church at the age of 12 and went on to serve as music director at three area United Methodist Churches. Professionally, Jill was a realtor for 10 years and a mortgage broker and underwriter for 34 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cyrus and Edith Zehnder. Survived by siblings Bartley (Joanne) Zehnder, David Zehnder and Laurie (Don) Dinger; children, Mark (Lisa) Lewis, Amy (John) Nugent and her adopted "British Daughter," Emma Bannister; 6 grandkids; 3 great grandkids; and many dear classmates from Sibley High School Class of 1963. A celebration of life will be held later. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.