Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH
8260 4th St. N.
Oakdale, MN
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH
8260 4th St. N
Oakdale, MN
Jill Marie (Mergens) HAUKOS

Jill Marie (Mergens) HAUKOS
July 14, 1974 to September 21, 2019 Beloved Mother, Wife, Daughter, Sister, Auntie and Educator Passed away peacefully on September 21st in the arms of her loving family after a tiring, 6 month-long battle with a chronic illness. Preceded in death by her angel baby Haukos and grandparents, Jim and Rose Mergens and Tom and Nancy Strafelda. Survived by her beloved husband of 23 years Montigue; treasured son Zachary Patrick; special blessings Maggie and Matthew; parents, Patrick and Patricia Mergens; sister Janell (David) Fredericks; brother Tim (Carrie) Mergens; the Haukos family and many aunts, uncles, nieces; nephews; cousins and dear friends. Jill had a special place in her heart for special needs children. Jill's steadfast belief and trust in the Lord brings comfort to her family at this difficult time. She is Home. Memorial Mass Friday 10 AM at GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH (8260 4th St. N. Oakdale). Gathering of family and friends staring at 9 AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 25, 2019
